Bucs
Maven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Jameis Winston (Broken Thumb) Expected to Play Week 15

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have their starting quarterback when they head to Detroit to face the Lions in Week 15.

Jameis Winston suffered a fractured right thumb in Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts, but after seeking a second opinion, he's expected to play through the injury as the Bucs look to extend their three-game winning streak (via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times):

Winston missed the first drive of the second half Sunday while getting x-rays on the injured thumb, but he returned to lead the Bucs to a 38-35 comeback win, throwing for a career-high 456 yards and four touchdowns, adding another touchdown on the ground.

The Bucs could be without some key players Sunday, but it looks like their quarterback won't be one of them.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Matt Gay Making Strong Case to Break Bucs' Kicking Curse

J. Kanno
0

Tampa Bay rookie is putting together a strong rookie season amid the ghosts of kickers past.

Luke Easterling

Mike Evans goes 61 yards for the score, but he pulls up with an injury in the end zone.

1 1

Bucs' Pass-Catching Depth Delivers After Mike Evans' Injury

Luke Easterling
0

After losing a star receiver to injury, unlikely heroes stepped up for Tampa Bay in a big win.

Tides Turning for Bucs on Winning Streak

Luke Easterling
1 0

Typically creative at losing, the Bucs have won three in a row.

Luke Easterling

See Lavonte David's postgame locker room speech. …

1

Bucs Overcome Turnovers, Win 38-35 Shootout vs. Colts

Luke Easterling
1 0

Jameis Winston's five touchdowns outweighed his three interceptions as Bucs win third straight.

Top Takeaways from Bucs' 38-35 Win Over Colts

J. Kanno
0

What we learned about the Bucs in Sunday's dramatic comeback win.

Despite 3rd Straight Win, Bucs Eliminated from Playoff Contention

J. Kanno
0

Sunday's 38-35 win over the Colts wasn't enough to keep Tampa Bay in the postseason hunt.

Injury Updates on Mike Evans, Jameis Winston

Luke Easterling
0

Two of Tampa Bay's best players suffered injuries in Sunday's win, but will they miss significant time?

Mike Evans Leaves Game with Hamstring Injury After TD catch

Luke Easterling
0

On a 61-yard touchdown, Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans sustained an injury that knocked him out of the game.