Jameis Winston (Broken Thumb) Expected to Play Week 15

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have their starting quarterback when they head to Detroit to face the Lions in Week 15.

Jameis Winston suffered a fractured right thumb in Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts, but after seeking a second opinion, he's expected to play through the injury as the Bucs look to extend their three-game winning streak (via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times):

Winston missed the first drive of the second half Sunday while getting x-rays on the injured thumb, but he returned to lead the Bucs to a 38-35 comeback win, throwing for a career-high 456 yards and four touchdowns, adding another touchdown on the ground.

The Bucs could be without some key players Sunday, but it looks like their quarterback won't be one of them.