Jameis Winston Makes NFL History in Win vs. Lions

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored their fourth consecutive victory with a dominant 38-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and their quarterback did something no other player in NFL history had previously done.

Winston threw for 458 yards, making him the first player in league history to top 450 passing yards in back-to-back games:

Sunday's total marked the second straight week in which Winston set a new career-high for single-game passing yards. He threw for 456 yards in a comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14.

While Winston leads the NFL by far with 24 interceptions, he also leads the league in passing yards with 4,573, and is second in touchdown passes with 30, trailing only MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson.

Playing in the final year of his contract, Winston is putting up huge numbers at just the right time. Expect the Bucs to keep him around for the foreseeable future.

