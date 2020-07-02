John Lynch, Tampa Bay's One-Man Wrecking Crew

One of the hardest-hitting safeties in NFL history, John Lynch was a force to be reckoned with throughout his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lynch made more than half of his nine trips to the Pro Bowl as a member of the Bucs, as well as all four of his All-Pro seasons, striking fear into the heart of any pass-catcher who dare come anywhere near him.

A member of the Bucs' Ring of Honor, Lynch was a valued member of the Tampa Bay community, doing tons of charity work with his foundation alongside his wife, Linda. He's currently the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers.

