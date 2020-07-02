AllBucs
John Lynch, Tampa Bay's One-Man Wrecking Crew

Luke Easterling

One of the hardest-hitting safeties in NFL history, John Lynch was a force to be reckoned with throughout his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lynch made more than half of his nine trips to the Pro Bowl as a member of the Bucs, as well as all four of his All-Pro seasons, striking fear into the heart of any pass-catcher who dare come anywhere near him. 

A member of the Bucs' Ring of Honor, Lynch was a valued member of the Tampa Bay community, doing tons of charity work with his foundation alongside his wife, Linda. He's currently the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers.

Watch the video above to take a trip down memory lane with some of Lynch's best highlights in a Bucs uniform.

