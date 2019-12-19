Josh Wells Rises to the Occasion in Relief of Donovan Smith

Last week's 38-17 victory over the Detroit Lions was the first time in nearly five years that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played an entire game without Donovan Smith at left tackle.

Nursing multiple injuries, Smith missed the first game of his NFL career Sunday, breaking a 77-game streak that dates back to Week 1 of his rookie season. The No. 34 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, Smith has been a reliable presence for Tampa Bay's offensive line.

But his absence Sunday forced reserve tackle Josh Wells into the spotlight, and his performance impressed both his quarterback and his offensive coordinator.

“I think he did a great job," quarterback Jameis Winston on Tuesday. "It showed great resilience by him for him to be prepared to step up into that role. He’s been doing that all year, playing big tight end, playing right tackle [and] playing everywhere. But he did a great job and the guys around him did an excellent job of helping him too.”

Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich echoed Winston's comments on Wednesday.

“I mean, he did a great job," Leftwich said Wednesday. "We talk about it all the time – anybody on this team, we have confidence in if they have to play. Is he going to be Donovan? No, he’s not going to be Donovan. It’s kind of my job to understand who [are] the guys in the game, the personnel in the game, and just try to put us in the best position possible to have success. Wells went out and did a great job. He’s been working hard, getting himself ready for that type of moment. He came through for us. We believe in him – we trust in him. We’ve just got to go out and have maybe another opportunity with him this week.”

An undrafted free agent from James Madison who entered the league in 2014, Wells made a handful of starts over his five seasons with Jacksonville Jaguars. After he was cut this preseason, the Bucs signed him to provide experience and depth.

Though he had his momentary struggles in his first start for the Bucs, he finished the game strong and obviously inspired plenty of confidence in his teammates and coaches. If Smith isn't able to go again this week, Wells has proven he can rise to the challenge and get the job done.