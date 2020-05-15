In Case You Forgot, Lee Roy Selmon Was an Absolute Beast

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the laughingstock of the NFL for most of their early years, but there was one bright light shining in the wide expanse of creamsicle sadness back in the late-70s through the early-80s.

It was Lee Roy Selmon, the team's first ever draft pick who became the first Hall of Famer in franchise history after a dominant career.

Selmon spent all nine seasons of his NFL career with the Bucs, making the Pro Bowl six times and earning five All-Pro nods (three first-team). The NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 1979, Selmon helped lead the Bucs to their first ever playoff berth that year, all the way to the NFC title game.

A member of the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team and All-Decade Team for the 1980s, Selmon was a one-man wrecking crew for the Tampa Bay defense.

A gentle giant, Selmon was as kind and generous in his community off the field as he was ferocious and terrifying for opponents on the field. He tragically passed away in 2011 after suffering a stroke at the age of 56.

Take a little stroll down memory lane with this highlight reel from Selmon's incredible career in Tampa Bay: