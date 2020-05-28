AllBucs
Are Mike Evans, Chris Godwin NFL's Best WR Tandem?

Luke Easterling

There are many reasons Tom Brady chose to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency this offseason, but a big one is the fact that he'll be throwing to the NFL's best wide receiver duo.

Both coming off Pro Bowl campaigns in 2019, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were recently named the NFL's best tandem at wide receiver by Bleacher Report.

B/R's Brad Gagnon broke down why Tampa Bay's top pass-catchers are the best the NFL has to offer after their performance last season: 

Four qualified NFL receivers averaged more than 85 yards per game in 2019. Two of them—Mike Evans and Chris Godwin—played for the Buccaneers. The 26-year-old Evans was just about as dominant as ever in his third Pro Bowl campaign, while the 24-year-old Godwin (he was 23 at the time) broke out magnificently with 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns despite missing two games.

Evans is one of just two players in NFL history to start his career with six straight seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards, with Hall of Famer Randy Moss as the only other. If Evans tops 1,000 yards again this year, he'll be the only player to do it in each of his first seven NFL seasons, keeping him on a pace for Canton and a gold jacket of his own.

Godwin was the steal of the 2017 NFL Draft, and after showing flashes of brilliance over his first two seasons, broke out with huge numbers last year. His role in Bruce Arian's offense as the do-it-all slot target, a la Larry Fitzgerald, should keep him putting up those big stats for the foreseeable future.

