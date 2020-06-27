Mike Evans Really Wants to Attend NBA Games in Orlando

The NBA is set to return next month, with the rest of the season being played in Orlando. Fans will not be allowed to attend the games, but one NFL star is desperate to be let in the building.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is making it clear he's willing to do just about anything to see some NBA action in person:

A huge NBA fan, Evans paid homage to Lebron James with his touchdown celebration in Los Angeles last season, and it's understandable that he wants to take advantage of the proximity of basketball's star players.

Alas, he'll have to watch on television like the rest of us, keeping himself safe and healthy for when the 2020 NFL season finally gets underway.