Who is the Bucs' Most Underrated Player?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are having plenty of fun with their new "Camp Cam" at this year's training camp practices, asking players a different question every day as they walk off the field.

The latest installment: Which player on the team is the most underrated?

While many fans might be quick to point out more recognizable names like Lavonte David, the Bucs themselves opted for a few candidates who are a bit more under the radar.

See who they picked for their most underrated teammate: