Who is the Bucs' Most Underrated Player?

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are having plenty of fun with their new "Camp Cam" at this year's training camp practices, asking players a different question every day as they walk off the field.

The latest installment: Which player on the team is the most underrated?

While many fans might be quick to point out more recognizable names like Lavonte David, the Bucs themselves opted for a few candidates who are a bit more under the radar.

See who they picked for their most underrated teammate:

