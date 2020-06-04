Bucs Release Statement on Fighting Racism, Systemic Injustice

In the wake of growing demonstrations across the country protesting police brutality and racism, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have joined the chorus of professional sports teams making public statements on these issues.

The Bucs published their official statement Thursday:

In recent years, the Bucs have taken many actions in the fight for social justice, with various team-led and player-led initiatives to make a difference in the Tampa Bay community and beyond. These include starting the "We Are the Change" social justice initiative, run by players with funds matched by the team, with a four-player committee.

The team has also participated in more than 10 local events with the purpose of drawing attention to local social justice initiatives within the Tampa Bay community.

Protests have been growing all across the world in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, with many NFL players and other athletes across professional sports using their platforms to speak out against police brutality and racism.