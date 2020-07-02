AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Tests His Hoops Skills vs. Shaquille O'Neal

Luke Easterling

We're all well aware of just how versatile Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski can be, from juggling to rhythmic gymnastics and everything in between, it seems.

Gronk's latest feat? Squaring off against NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal on the hardwood.

Watch the future Hall of Fame tight end take on the Big Diesel in a friendly game of "H-O-R-S-E" here:

Gronk has gone from perennial Pro Bowler to WWE 24/7 champion, and it appears there's truly nothing he can't do when it comes to being an athlete.

Bucs fans will be hoping all that athleticism and versatility translates to the gridiron this season, where he'll be reuniting with former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady to try and lead Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl of their own.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will the Bucs Play Any Preseason Games in 2020?

The COVID-19 pandemic could reduce the NFL's 2020 preseason, or have it canceled altogether.

Luke Easterling

Are the Bucs a Top-5 Roster in the NFL?

Pro Football Focus has high praise for Tampa Bay's roster heading into the 2020 season.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Mike Evans is Putting in the Work

Tampa Bay's star receiver is hard at work preparing for the 2020 season.

Luke Easterling

Which Bucs Rookie Will Be the Biggest Steal?

Which first-year player will outplay their draft slot in Tampa Bay?

J. Kanno

Shaq Barrett Forced to Evacuate Home Due to Fires

NFL's reigning sack leader joked that hopefully the Bucs can get him a long-term extension so he can buy a new one.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Sean Murphy-Bunting Shows Up Big in His Hometown

Relive Sean Murphy-Bunting's game-sealing pick-six against the Detroit Lions

Luke Easterling

Could Antonio Brown Join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay?

Could AB get a reunion with both Tom Brady and Bruce Arians as the Bucs try to make a Super Bowl run?

Luke Easterling

Shaq Barrett on Tampa Bay: 'I am Most Definitely Going to Be Here Next Year'

One way or another, the NFL's reigning sack leader will be with the Bucs in 2020.

Luke Easterling

Sean Murphy-Bunting Pays it Forward with Small Act of Kindness

Tampa Bay's second-year corner is doing what he can to spread kindness in his community.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Still Have Big Questions Heading into 2020

Despite a star-studded offseason, there are still reasons to be concerned about Tampa Bay's Super Bowl chances in 2020.

Luke Easterling