WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Tests His Hoops Skills vs. Shaquille O'Neal

We're all well aware of just how versatile Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski can be, from juggling to rhythmic gymnastics and everything in between, it seems.

Gronk's latest feat? Squaring off against NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal on the hardwood.

Watch the future Hall of Fame tight end take on the Big Diesel in a friendly game of "H-O-R-S-E" here:

Gronk has gone from perennial Pro Bowler to WWE 24/7 champion, and it appears there's truly nothing he can't do when it comes to being an athlete.

Bucs fans will be hoping all that athleticism and versatility translates to the gridiron this season, where he'll be reuniting with former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady to try and lead Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl of their own.