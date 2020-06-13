WATCH: Rondé Barber, the Bucs' Big-Play Machine

Throughout his legendary 16-year career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rondé Barber proved himself to be one of the most versatile, dynamic defenders in NFL history.

His combination of instincts, determination, and athleticism made him a big-play machine for the Bucs, always managing to find the ball and take it back the other way.

Barber was a one-man wrecking crew, and is still the only player in NFL history with more than 45 interceptions and more than 25 sacks in a career. The only players in league history with more non-offensive touchdowns in their careers are Deion Sanders, Devin Hester and Rod Woodson.

Watch the video above to take a trip back in time, enjoying some of Barber's biggest plays.