BucsMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Shaq Barrett Reflects on Record-Breaking Season

Luke Easterling

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Shaq Barrett to a one-year, $4 million contract last offseason, I'm betting none of the parties involved expected him to break the team's single-season sack record, leading the NFL by taking down opposing quarterbacks 19.5 times.

But that's exactly what Barrett did, on the way to the first Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods of his career.

Tampa Bay's dynamic pass rusher spoke with former NFL great Willie McGinest about his incredible journey this season:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bucs 2019 Recap: Season Awards

Check out our picks for Tampa Bay's best performers from the 2019 season.

J. Kanno

Mike Evans to Miss Pro Bowl with Hamstring Injury

Bucs wide receiver missed the final three games of the season, was placed on injured reserve.

Luke Easterling

Carson Palmer: Jameis Winston Primed for Big Jump in 2020 with Bucs

Retired QB says Winston will make big jump in Year 2 under Bruce Arians.

Luke Easterling

by

Toddsbucs1

Bucs Fans Want New Uniforms

Tampa Bay's 2014 redesign still hasn't won over a majority of the team's fans.

Luke Easterling

Four Potential Replacements for Jameis Winston

If the Buccaneers move on from Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback this offseason, these four players could be their solution.

Luke Easterling

Bucs' Biggest Needs in 2020 NFL Draft

An important offseason awaits the Bucs, and these positions will need the most attention.

Luke Easterling

by

Sleep903

Tom Brady to the Bucs?

Latest odds say Bucs are a strong bet to land the future Hall of Famer this offseason.

Luke Easterling

by

Toddsbucs1

Bucs 2019 Recap: Most Underrated Players

These Bucs were the team's most underrated throughout the 2019 season.

J. Kanno

Chris Godwin Gets NFL's Highest WR Grade from Pro Football Focus

Bucs' Pro Bowler edges out a pair of NFC South rivals for PFF's top spot.

Luke Easterling

by

Johnny Football

Report: Jameis Winston Now Has Full Cast on Injured Thumb

Tampa Bay's quarterback played through the injury on his throwing hand during the final games of the 2019 season.

Luke Easterling

by

Toddsbucs1