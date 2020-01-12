Shaq Barrett Reflects on Record-Breaking Season

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Shaq Barrett to a one-year, $4 million contract last offseason, I'm betting none of the parties involved expected him to break the team's single-season sack record, leading the NFL by taking down opposing quarterbacks 19.5 times.

But that's exactly what Barrett did, on the way to the first Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods of his career.

Tampa Bay's dynamic pass rusher spoke with former NFL great Willie McGinest about his incredible journey this season: