NFL Sack King Shaq Barrett Has Unfinished Business with Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't end the 2019 season like they wanted to, falling 28-22 to the Atlanta Falcons on an overtime pick-six to finish the year with a 7-9 record.

A silver lining? Shaq Barrett's three sacks, which gave him 19.5 on the year. That broke a tie with Hall of Famer Warren Sapp for Tampa Bay's single-season record, and beat Arizona's Chandler Jones by half a sack for the best mark in the NFL.

Barrett signed a one-year, $4-millon deal with the Bucs last offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent after this season. He'll obviously be in high demand, and would make a killing were he to hit the open market.

The Bucs could keep him via the franchise tag, but both sides would prefer to see him return on a long-term deal.

After Sunday's game, Barrett talked about breaking the franchise record, and why he feels he has unfinished business with his brothers in the Tampa Bay locker room.