BucsMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

NFL Sack King Shaq Barrett Has Unfinished Business with Bucs

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't end the 2019 season like they wanted to, falling 28-22 to the Atlanta Falcons on an overtime pick-six to finish the year with a 7-9 record.

A silver lining? Shaq Barrett's three sacks, which gave him 19.5 on the year. That broke a tie with Hall of Famer Warren Sapp for Tampa Bay's single-season record, and beat Arizona's Chandler Jones by half a sack for the best mark in the NFL.

Barrett signed a one-year, $4-millon deal with the Bucs last offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent after this season. He'll obviously be in high demand, and would make a killing were he to hit the open market. 

The Bucs could keep him via the franchise tag, but both sides would prefer to see him return on a long-term deal.

After Sunday's game, Barrett talked about breaking the franchise record, and why he feels he has unfinished business with his brothers in the Tampa Bay locker room.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bucs Players React to Week 17 Loss, End of 2019 Season

Luke Easterling

Go inside the locker room after Tampa Bay's bitter end to the 2019 season.

Top Takeaways from Bucs' 28-22 Loss to Falcons

J. Kanno

What we learned about the Bucs in Sunday's season finale.

Where Do Bucs, Jameis Winston Go From Here?

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay at a crossroads with their former No. 1 overall pick.

Jameis Winston Makes NFL History with Overtime Pick-Six

J. Kanno

Bucs quarterback makes more NFL history, but not the best kind.

30 for 30: What if I Told You This is What Jameis Winston Will Always Be

Luke Easterling

Whether in Tampa Bay or elsewhere, former No. 1 pick will always be both feast and famine.

Walk-Off Pick-Six in OT Sinks Bucs vs. Falcons

Luke Easterling

Bucs end the 2019 season with a heartbreaking overtime loss to a division rival.

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay's top draft pick making some NFL history. …

Bucs to Pick 14th Overall in 2020 NFL draft

J. Kanno

Tampa Bay secured the 14th pick in next year's draft after finishing the 2019 season with a 7-9 record.

See Who the Bucs Will Play in 2020

J. Kanno

Tampa Bay's opponents for the 2020 regular season are now set.

Lavonte David Surpasses 1,000 Career Tackles

J. Kanno

Tampa Bay's defensive captain crosses another impressive career milestone.