Bucs Tease First Photos of Tom Brady in Tampa Bay Uniform

It looks like we're finally getting our first look at Tom Brady in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform.

The Bucs teased the unveiling of photos featuring Brady in Tampa Bay colors for the first time, asking on social media when they should show them off to the world.

The GOAT himself responded, and it appears the team is indeed going to release them Tuesday:

We've seen plenty of valiant attempts at photoshopping Brady into the Pewter and Red over the last few months, including far too many in the Bucs' old uniforms that he's likely to never wear.

Now, Bucs fans and the rest of the NFL world will finally get an official look at Brady in a uniform other than a New England Patriots one for the first time in two decades.