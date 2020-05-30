3 Underrated Bucs Heading into the 2020 Season

With the recent blockbuster additions of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, underrated Tampa Bay Buccaneers like rookie running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, third-year corner Carlton Davis III, and veteran linebacker Lavonte David have a chance to rise out from under the radar in 2020.

Despite only playing in 14 games last season, Davis recorded 19 passes defended which was second only to Stephon Gilmore's 20. Gilmore played all 16 games last year, and one can only imagine the possibilities if Davis were to have played those two additional contests. Davis also showcased his potential in his Week 16 matchup against Deandre Hopkins, limiting him to 23 yards on just five receptions.

Although he's a part of one of the most dominant inside linebacker duos in the entire NFL, David has been overlooked by many during his eight-year tenure with the Bucs. Part of this has to do with Tampa Bay's lack of success during this era. Despite being voted to the Pro Bowl only once in his productive career, David's numbers say he's one of the league's best at the position, and you can expect him to show up again in even bigger ways than before this year.

Vaughn was underappreciated as one of the most dynamic running backs going into the 2020 NFL Draft. He adds an element to the Bucs' offense that gives them both an added running threat, as well as the ever-important aspect of a receiving threat to come out of the backfield. He should show his prowess both as a receiver, and also as a versatile runner, creating 5.41 yards per carry during his final season at Vanderbilt.