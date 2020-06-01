WATCH: Vincent Jackson Highlights

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers broke the bank for Vincent Jackson in free agency back in 2012, and they got more than their money's worth.

The big, physical wide receiver quickly became one of the most reliable and effective targets in the league, and his performance throughout his time in Tampa Bay made him one of the team's biggest free agency success stories in franchise history.

Jackson not only made huge plays for the Bucs on Sunday afternoons, he made an even bigger impact in the Tampa Bay community. Through various charitable efforts and foundations, Jackson continues to serve the city of Tampa and its surrounding areas long after his career with the team came to a close.

Check out this awesome highlight reel of Jackson making big plays throughout his time in Tampa Bay: