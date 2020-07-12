Warrick Dunn, Tampa Bay's Diminutive Home-Run Threat

If you could find him, you still couldn't catch him.

That's the experience many NFL defenders had trying to stop running back Warrick Dunn, who established himself as one of the league's most versatile backs during his five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What Dunn lacked in size, he more than made up for in just about every other area of his game, proving to be a constant headache for opposing defenses and coaches alike. He never needed much room to make a big play happen, and he could turn any touch into a long touchdown, whether on the ground or through the air.

Dunn currently sits at No. 3 on the Bucs' all-time rushing list, despite playing just 91 games for the team. The two players ahead of him, James Wilder and Mike Alstott, played 133 and 158 games for Tampa Bay, respectively.

