AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Warrick Dunn, Tampa Bay's Diminutive Home-Run Threat

Luke Easterling

If you could find him, you still couldn't catch him.

That's the experience many NFL defenders had trying to stop running back Warrick Dunn, who established himself as one of the league's most versatile backs during his five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What Dunn lacked in size, he more than made up for in just about every other area of his game, proving to be a constant headache for opposing defenses and coaches alike. He never needed much room to make a big play happen, and he could turn any touch into a long touchdown, whether on the ground or through the air. 

Dunn currently sits at No. 3 on the Bucs' all-time rushing list, despite playing just 91 games for the team. The two players ahead of him, James Wilder and Mike Alstott, played 133 and 158 games for Tampa Bay, respectively.

Check out the video above for some of the best highlights from Dunn's impressive career with the Pewter Pirates.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Devin McCourty on What Makes Tom Brady Great

A former New England teammate shares his own stories of Brady's dedication to excellence.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Bucs C Ryan Jensen Wins Wing-Eating Contest

Tampa Bay's starting center doesn't back down from a challenge off the field, either.

Luke Easterling

Could Bucs, Shaq Barrett Find Middle Ground on Franchise Tender?

Tampa Bay's top pass rusher will play on the franchise tag, but for how much?

Luke Easterling

Fantasy Football: What to Expect from Chris Godwin in 2020

Tampa Bay's breakout star from a year ago is just getting started.

Luke Easterling

Shaq Barrett Accepts Franchise Tender from Bucs, but Files Grievance Over Position Designation

NFL's reigning sack leader will sign the franchise tag, but wants to be paid as a defensive end and not an outside linebacker.

Luke Easterling

LOOK: Tyler Johnson's 'Madden NFL 21' Rating

See how Tampa Bay's fifth-round pick stacks up against the rest of the rookie WR class.

Luke Easterling

Donovan Smith Voices Safety Concerns as NFL Players Prepare for 2020 Season

Bucs left tackle is wondering how the league will keep players and their families safe.

Luke Easterling

Fantasy Football Preview: Bucs Offense

Everything fantasy football owners need to know about Tampa Bay's offense.

Luke Easterling

Is Tom Brady Still a Top-10 QB in the NFL?

Even at 43 years old, Brady can still count himself among the best in the game.

Luke Easterling

No Post-Game Jersey Swaps for NFL Players in 2020

Just another way the NFL season will look different amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Luke Easterling