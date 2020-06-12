AllBucs
Do NFL Fans Want Their Favorite Team to Sign Colin Kaepernick?

Luke Easterling

Following the NFL's recent admission that they mishandled peaceful protests by players against racism and police brutality in recent years, many understandably wondered if that would open the door for Colin Kaepernick's return to the league.

Yes, Kaepernick has been out of the league for three years, but he's still just 32 years old, and there are certainly a handful of quarterback situations across the NFL that could use an upgrade, and signing Kaepernick would be worth a shot.

But how would fans feel about their favorite team signing such a controversial player? 

I took to social media to find out, asking that question in a Twitter poll. Over 1,500 fans responded, and the majority of them indicated they would want their team to sign Kaepernick:

The majority of the league is set in terms of their starting quarterback jobs, with a solid balance of young stars and established veterans taking up most of those roles. But there are still a few teams with huge question marks at the game's most important position, and even more clubs who could at least use a better backup than they currently have.

Kaepernick will remain a controversial figure in the football world, whether he returns to the field this season or not. It will be intriguing to see if a team is willing to take a chance on signing him, how their fan base will respond to the move, and whether or not he'll get the chance to prove himself on the field as a starter at some point.

