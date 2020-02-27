AllBucs
Bucs Coach Lori Locust Talks Success, Sacrifice at NFL Combine

Luke Easterling

As one of the few women working as full-time coaches in the NFL, Lori Locust knows a thing or two about what it takes to make to the highest level of her profession, and the adversity one has to overcome along the way.

As she prepares for her second season as the assistant defensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Locust spoke at the Careers in Football Forum at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis about the challenges she faced along her journey.

Watch as Locust discusses the need for prioritizing relationships and surround yourself with people who will support you in your goal, and understand the sacrifices the dream requires to make it a reality:

Locust helped lead Tampa Bay's defensive line to be the NFL's top-ranked rushing defense in 2019, and with many of last year's starters scheduled to become free agents this offseason, she'll be counted on the develop some new faces for the 2020 season if he Bucs aren't able to retain all of their veterans up front. Nose tackle Vita Vea is the only returning starter from 2019 who is currently still under contract.

Considering how her unit performed last season, Bucs fans should be confident that Locust will be able to get the best out of whoever lines up in the defensive trenches this year and beyond.

Her continued success should also open more doors for women in coaching across the league, as more and more deserving women are given the opportunities they've worked years and sacrificed much to attain. 

