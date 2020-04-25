AllBucs
Antoine Winfield, Jr.'s Versatility a Perfect Fit for Bucs

Luke Easterling

After an offseason that has largely been about loading up an already powerful offense and trying to keep a promising defense together after a strong finish to 2019, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally added a new defender to the roster with Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield, Jr.

The 45th overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Winfield is a versatile playmaker who fits perfectly with Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and his hybrid, aggressive scheme.

Winfield can line up all over the field at multiple positions, with a nose for the ball and a flair for the big play.

“I can play pretty much anywhere," Winfield said Friday via video conference call, speaking of his skill set. "I can play on tight ends, I can play on slot receivers, I can blitz, I can play in the post. Versatility is my biggest asset and I feel like Tampa Bay is going to use me well that way.”

Winfield knows his versatility will be maximized in Bowles' defense, and he sees himself being able to make an immediate impact at any number of positions.

“I would say either the free safety position or the nickel position," Winfield said. "I feel like both of those positions there are versatile. You’ve got to be able to, like I said before, play in the post, play in the box [and] make tackles. I feel like being the free safety or the nickel is that right fit for me in the defense.”

Bucs general manager Jason Licht made it clear they have high hopes for Winfield, invoking some lofty comparisons.

“Well, it’s one of the things that we really loved about Antoine," Licht said via video conference call Friday. "I hate doing comparisons to players in the NFL right now because he hasn’t stepped foot on the field in the NFL, but some of the reasons that we liked Budda Baker and Tyrann Mathieu – and I’m not putting him in that category yet – but we feel that he has the ability to play free and strong [safety]. We play interchangeable in our scheme. He’s dropped down to nickel and done a really nice job there too. So, [when] you’ve got a safety that can do all of those different things, it really raises his value. He’s a very smart guy, a very intense guy, who loves football and we’re just excited to get him here and get him rolling.”

Winfield was a big-play machine for the Golden Gophers, both in run support and in coverage, as well as in the return game. The Bucs are sure to take full advantage of everything he can do, giving their already promising secondary yet another young playmaker with a bright future.

