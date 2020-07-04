Get to Know Bucs Rookie RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went into the 2020 NFL Draft wanting to bolster their running game, as well as finding a talented back who could catch the ball out of the backfield, something Tom Brady has always taken full advantage of throughout his career.

They're hoping they've found just that in Vanderbilt's Ke'Shawn Vaughn, whom they selected in the third round.

Vaughn is a tough, physical runner with a knack for breaking tackles and turning short gains into long touchdown runs. Despite going up against some of the nation's top defenses in the SEC, Vaughn still put up huge numbers for the Commodores.

In Tampa Bay, he'll have a chance to be the team's third-down back from Day 1, with the opportunity to push incumbent starter Ronald Jones II for early-down reps.

Get to know the Bucs' new running back: