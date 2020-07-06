AllBucs
Get to Know Bucs Rookie Tristan Wirfs

Luke Easterling

Heading into the 2020 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew they had to find a starting-caliber right tackle to replace long-time veteran Demar Dotson. 

To make sure they got their man, the Bucs traded a fourth-round pick to move up just one spot, swapping places with the San Francisco 49ers to land Iowa's Tristan Wirfs at No. 13 overall.

There's a reason the Bucs were willing to part with a mid-round pick just to move up one slot to grab Wirfs. At 6-5, 320 pounds, Wirfs is a rare athlete for his size, and could have easily been the first offensive tackle taken in a draft loaded with blue-chip talent at the position. His skill set and experience make him a perfect fit for what the Bucs need at a key position.

Get to know the former Hawkeyes star:

