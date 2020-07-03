Get to Know Bucs Rookie WR Tyler Johnson

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already have the NFL's best wide receiver tandem in Pro Bowlers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but that didn't stop them from adding yet another dynamic pass-catcher in the 2020 NFL Draft.

In the fifth round, the Bucs landed a huge steal in Minnesota's Tyler Johnson, a big-play machine who put up big numbers for the Golden Gophers. In his final collegiate game, he torched Auburn in the Outback Bowl for over 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns, lighting up the same Raymond James Stadium turf upon which he'll play his home games in the NFL now.

Johnson joins one of the NFL's deepest pass-catching groups, one that now features Rob Gronkowski at tight end, alongside Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard. Johnson will now battle with Justin Watson and Scotty Miller for the Bucs' No. 3 receiver spot.

