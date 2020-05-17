AllBucs
Jameis Winston vs. No. 1 Picks of the Decade

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft to select Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston, a Heisman Trophy winner and national champion who was brought in to take the Bucs back to the Super Bowl.

That never happened, but Winston still gave Bucs fans plenty to cheer about over his five seasons in Tampa Bay, before he signed as a free agent with the New Orleans Saints earlier this offseason.

Winston's legacy in Tampa Bay is an odd one, but how does he stack up against the rest of the No. 1 overall picks of the last decade?

NFL.com's Ali Bhanpuri ranked the last 10 No. 1 picks, and Winston doesn't fare too well, coming in at No. 8:

Here's what Bhanpuri had to say about Winston's place on the list:

Winston's reckless regard for protecting the football has made him one of the most entertaining players in the NFL, if not the most frustrating. Last year, he became just the eighth NFL quarterback ever to top 5,000 passing yards in a season. And yet that feat was overshadowed by the fact that he also had 35 giveaways and became the lone member of the notorious 30-30 club (30 TD passes, 30 INTs). Since entering the league in 2015, he has 20 more giveaways than the next closest player (Philip Rivers at 88). Twenty! That number alone is three season's worth of Aaron Rodgers turnovers. Signing with the Saints this offseason could prove to be the reset Winston needs to resurrect his career. If first-hand lessons from an offensive guru and a five-time alum of the 5,000-yard club don't do the trick, will anything?

Winston leaves Tampa Bay as the team's all-time leader in every major passing category, but as last year's roller-coaster season proved, those big numbers simply never added up to enough victories for the Bucs. Winston had his moments of brilliance, but there were simply too many mistakes that cancelled out the good.

Now, the Bucs move forward with Tom Brady, while Winston gets a chance to learn behind another future first-ballot Hall of Famer in Drew Brees.

The Bucs got plenty of yards and touchdowns out of their top pick in 2015, but far too many turnovers for Winston to rank higher on that list.

