2020 NFL Draft: Top 10 DL Prospects Bucs Should Target

The band is back together for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense this season, as every starter from the front seven returns for 2020 after a promising end to their 2019 campaign.

NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett and his running mate Jason Pierre-Paul are back to lock down the edges for Tampa Bay, and veteran Ndamukong Suh returns on another one-year deal to pair up with Vita Vea inside.

But even with such a strong unit returning, could the Bucs still target a top defensive line prospect in the early rounds of the 2020 NFL draft?

It's definitely possible, especially considering that Suh is 33 years old, and only under contract for the 2020 season. Key reserve Rakeem Nunez-Roches is returning, as well, but veteran depth player Beau Allen headed elsewhere in free agency. That lack of ideal depth could have the Bucs looking for younger, cheaper reinforcements in this year's draft.

