2020 NFL Draft: 10 Offensive Tackle Prospects for Bucs to Watch

The 2020 NFL Draft is just a couple of months away, and with the NFL Scouting Combine taking place next week, teams and prospects alike are hitting one of the biggest stretches of the marathon that is the predraft process.

For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, addressing their need for a young offensive tackle will be paramount in this year's draft. Donovan Smith may be locked in as the starter on the left side, but veteran Demar Dotson's contract is expiring. Even if Dotson is brought back on a short-term deal, he's not getting any younger, and injuries have nagged at him in recent years.

That should have the Bucs targeting his replacement sooner than later on draft weekend, and thankfully for Tampa Bay, this year's class is extremely deep at the position.

Watch the video to see the top 10 offensive tackle prospects the Bucs should target in this year's draft.