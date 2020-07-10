AllBucs
Fantasy Football Preview: Bucs Offense

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may not have had a winning record on the field in 2019, but they had plenty of stars on offense who helped their fantasy football owners take home quite a few victories, and likely even some hardware by season's end.

Tampa Bay's two-headed monster at wide receiver had much to do with that, as both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin put up WR1 numbers despite being in the same offense, dividing up the lion's share of Jameis Winston's 5,000-yard season.

Heading into the 2020 season most of the usual suspects are back outside of Winston, who is now replaced by none other than Tom Brady.

Watch the video above for our full breakdown of the Tampa Bay offense and what it will offer fantasy players this season.

Comments

News

