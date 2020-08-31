SI.com
AllBucs
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayAllBucs+
Search

Fantasy Football: Why You Should Target Bucs Players in 2020

Luke Easterling

The COVID-19 pandemic has already had a significant impact on the NFL world, and fantasy football is sure to be no exception this year.

Fantasy managers will be weighing plenty of unique challenges this year, which is why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have multiple players they should target to help them avoid certain issues.

From a late bye week to impressive depth at the skill positions, the Bucs have plenty of attractive options to help you win your league this year.

Watch the video above for our full breakdown of why Tampa Bay players should be targeted in this year's strange season.

THANKS FOR READING ALL BUCS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Defense Dominates for Bucs in Sunday's Practice

Tampa Bay's star-studded offense was shut down by their underrated defense.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Expand Kicker Competition with Veteran Vists

Tampa Bay is bringing in a pair of experienced kickers to join a key training camp battle.

Luke Easterling

Report: Bucs Working on Contract Extension for LB Lavonte David

Tampa Bay is reportedly working on a new deal for their defensive captain.

Luke Easterling

LeSean McCoy on Police Shooting of Jacob Blake: 'What Didn't You Learn from the Last Case?'

Bucs running back responds to the latest example of police brutality and racial injustice.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Coaches Speak on Racism, Police Brutality Protests in Professional Sports

Tampa Bay players and coaches shared their thoughts in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady, Fantasy Football Sleeper?

Could the GOAT be a steal in your fantasy football draft?

Luke Easterling

Bet on the Bucs to Go 16-0 in 2020?

If you're going to put money on an NFL team going undefeated this year, the Bucs are your best bet.

Luke Easterling

Bruce Arians Knew Budda Baker Would Be Something Special

Bucs head coach knew in Arizona that Baker would become a star in the NFL.

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 Team Preview

Everything you need to know about the Bucs heading into the 2020 season.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Sign Former Cardinals OL A.Q. Shipley

A veteran addition to the offensive line brings a reunion for Bucs head coach Bruce Arians.

J. Kanno