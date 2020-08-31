Fantasy Football: Why You Should Target Bucs Players in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has already had a significant impact on the NFL world, and fantasy football is sure to be no exception this year.

Fantasy managers will be weighing plenty of unique challenges this year, which is why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have multiple players they should target to help them avoid certain issues.

From a late bye week to impressive depth at the skill positions, the Bucs have plenty of attractive options to help you win your league this year.

Watch the video above for our full breakdown of why Tampa Bay players should be targeted in this year's strange season.