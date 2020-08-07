Rob Gronkowski's Fantasy Football Value

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already had a promising group of tight ends heading into the 2020 season, but they added a future Hall of Famer to the mix when they lured Rob Gronkowski out of his brief retirement.

Gronk joins former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady in pursuit of yet another championship, but will he be the same dominant force he was for years in New England? Will he get enough opportunities to put up big numbers while fighting for targets with a long list of dynamic weapons?

Watch the video above for our take on Gronk's fantasy value heading into the 2020 season, and what fans can expect from the rest of Tampa Bay's loaded tight end group.