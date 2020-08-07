AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Rob Gronkowski's Fantasy Football Value

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already had a promising group of tight ends heading into the 2020 season, but they added a future Hall of Famer to the mix when they lured Rob Gronkowski out of his brief retirement.

Gronk joins former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady in pursuit of yet another championship, but will he be the same dominant force he was for years in New England? Will he get enough opportunities to put up big numbers while fighting for targets with a long list of dynamic weapons?

Watch the video above for our take on Gronk's fantasy value heading into the 2020 season, and what fans can expect from the rest of Tampa Bay's loaded tight end group.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tom Brady on Learning a New Playbook for the First Time in 19 Years

Brady's mental toughness is being tested this offseason in ways he hasn't had to tackle in nearly two decades.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Waive Former 2nd-Round Pick M.J. Stewart

Versatile DB among two players waived by Tampa Bay on Thursday.

J. Kanno

Bucs OT Brad Seaton Opts Out of 2020 Season

Reserve lineman is the first Tampa Bay player to opt out amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

J. Kanno

Watch the Most Adorable Gronk Spike Ever

Bucs general manager Jason Licht's kids recreate Rob Gronkowski's iconic touchdown celebration.

Luke Easterling

Ronald Jones II Still Top Dog in Bucs' Backfield

Even after adding multiple backs this offseason, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians is still confident in RoJo carrying the load.

Luke Easterling

Bruce Arians: Tom Brady 'Gets Cussed Out Like Everybody Else'

Bucs head coach says his new quarterback is "just another guy."

Luke Easterling

Devin White Just Might Ride a Horse to Practice

Tampa Bay's second-year linebacker is looking into alternative modes of transportation.

Luke Easterling

LeSean McCoy on Why He Picked the Bucs: 'I Wanted to Win'

Shady came to Tampa Bay to chase another Super Bowl, this time with Tom Brady and company.

Luke Easterling

Opting Out Was Never an Option for Shaq Barrett

The NFL's reigning sack leader never considering sitting out the 2020 season.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady's Haircuts, A History

For his birthday, the GOAT looks back at 20 years of different hairstyles.

Luke Easterling