Fantasy Football: Will Rob Gronkowski Be a Bust in 2020?

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made waves this offseason by signing Tom Brady in free agency, but that wasn't the only future Hall of Famer they wrestled away from the New England Patriots.

The Bucs also lured Rob Gronkowski out of a brief retirement, trading a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft for the legendary tight end.

But while Gronk's reputation certainly precedes him as arguably the most dominant tight end in NFL history, does that mean he'll have a significant impact on your fantasy football league this season?

Gronk is being drafted early in most leagues, but fantasy owners could be setting themselves up for disappointment if they invest an an early selection in a tight end that has dealt with injuries in recent years, and hasn't played football in over a year.

Watch the video above for our full breakdown of what to expect from Gronk in your fantasy league this year.

