Tom Brady, Fantasy Football Sleeper?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the biggest splash of the NFL offseason when they signed quarterback Tom Brady back in March.

But despite all the headlines since, and the fact that he's joining one of the most talented and explosive offenses in the entire league, it seems that he's still not getting the respect he deserves in fantasy football drafts.

Could Brady actually end up being a fantasy football bargain in 2020? Watch the video above for our breakdown of Brady's fantasy potential compared to where he's being drafted on average right now.