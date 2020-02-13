Bucs Still in Wait-and-See Mode with Jameis Winston

The biggest question facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason comes at the game's most important position.

What should they do with Jameis Winston?

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, Winston is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins in March. Barring a long-term extension or the franchise tag, Winston will be looking for a new team after five seasons in Tampa Bay.

Have the Bucs made up their mind about whether or not to bring back their franchise passer next year? Not yet, says head coach Bruce Arians.

Speaking at a coaching clinic in Tampa on Thursday, Arians made it clear the team is still considering a wide range of options at quarterback this offseason, including whether or not to retain Winston beyond his rookie contract (via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times):

Winston led the NFL with over 5,000 passing yards in 2019, but he also led the league with a whopping 30 interceptions. His 33 touchdown passes finished second in the league, trailing only MVP Lamar Jackson, but seven of his interceptions were returned for touchdowns by opposing defenders.

Winston's last pass of the year was a pick-six on the first play of overtime to seal a season-ending home loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

This is a seismic decision that will have monumental implications for the present and future of the Bucs franchise. That fact is obviously not lost on Arians and the Bucs, who will continue to take all the time they can to try and make the right call.