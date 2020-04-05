AllBucs
Grading the Bucs' Signing of Ndamukong Suh

J. Kanno

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers all but remade their defensive front last year, and a big part was adding defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh. The Bucs opted to bring Suh back on a one-year, $8 million contract, just $1.25 million less than last season, but Tampa Bay may have overpaid for Suh's services.

On one hand, Suh was the model of consistency and health in Tampa Bay that he has been his entire career. He did not miss a single start and played three-quarters of the Bucs' defensive snaps.

He also managed to be in the right place at the right time, recovering four fumbles. He otherwise was about as productive as he was the year prior with the LA Rams, who were the NFC champions that season.

On other hand, Suh was not particularly disruptive on his own. Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles' scheme requires lineman up front to open rush lanes for blitzing defenders.

Suh only collected 2.5 sacks, seven tackles for a loss and 24 total pressures in 2019. While he may have been effective in keeping gaps clean, $8 million is a lot to pay a glorified space-eater.

Grade: C

