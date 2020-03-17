Fans Say Jameis Winston Will Still Be Bucs' QB in 2020

While the NFL news cycle continues to swirl around Tom Brady, fans are waiting to see whether or not the legendary quarterback will choose to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or another team in 2020.

Sure, there are other potential options for the Bucs. But Teddy Bridgewater is headed to the division-rival Carolina Panthers, and Philip Rivers appears to be leaning toward the Indianapolis Colts.

Where does that leave the Bucs?

If you ask fans on Twitter, it means Jameis Winston will be back under center for Tampa Bay next season.

I polled the room, and nearly half of the responses said Winston will be the Bucs' quarterback in 2020:

It makes sense. While the Bucs are making a strong push to land Brady, it's hard to imagine them actually landing the most famous free agent to ever hit the open market.

Also consider the fact that Winston, who was allowed to hit free agency after five seasons in Tampa Bay, may not find another team willing to give him a starting job. It may make common and financial sense for the Bucs to retain Winston, especially if he finds nothing better on the open market, which could drive down his price with Tampa Bay.

Brady is stealing all the headlines for the time being, and rightly so. But in the end, there may be no changing of the guard at quarterback in Tampa Bay this offseason.