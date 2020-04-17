WATCH: Jameis Winston Looks Impressive in Throwing Workout

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have moved on at quarterback, but their all-time leading passer looks like he's ready to take on his next NFL challenge.

Jameis Winston finished his roller-coaster 2019 campaign by leading the NFL with 5,109 passing yards, becoming just the eighth player in league history to throw for more than 5,000 yards in a single season. He also threw 33 touchdown passes, second only to NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

He also threw a league-high 30 interceptions, by far the most in his career, despite having already turned the ball over more times than any other NFL quarterback since he entered the league at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

That led the Bucs to look for alternatives in free agency this offseason, and they found just that in Tom Brady.

That's left Winston to look for a new team all while rehabbing from multiple injuries that he played through to finish out to the 2019 season.

Well, if this recent workout video of Winston throwing deep balls is any indication, he sure looks like he's back to full strength and ready to make an impact for another team:

In addition to rehabbing knee and thumb injuries this offseason, Winston also had LASIK surgery on his eyes.

Winston is still waiting to find the right fit for him for the 2020 season and beyond, but his recovery and preparation are looking impressive, and it should get the attention of at least one team in the coming weeks.