Tom Brady to Bucs Buzz Just Won't Go Away

Could the Tampa Bay Buccaneers really replace Jameis Winston with Tom Brady?

What started as nothing more than dark-horse speculation regarding a potential marriage between Brady and the Bucs continues to persist at the NFL Scouting Combine, leading many to wonder whether or not there's fire beneath the smoke.

The latest life being given to these rumors comes from multiple sources. The Boston Globe's Ben Volin calls Tampa Bay a "threat to steal" Brady from the New England Patriots, while The Athletic's Vic Tafur provided his own fuel by citing buzz that Brady will indeed be playing elsewhere for the first time in his career:

It's hard to imagine Brady wearing any other uniform, but if he does end up seeking a new team, the Bucs would make plenty of sense for multiple reasons.

The biggest plus for Brady would be playing with a pair of Pro Bowl receivers, especially after the lack of elite weapons he's had in New England in recent years. Tampa Bay's young and quickly improving defense would certainly help, as would the absence of a state income tax.

For the Bucs, moving on from Jameis Winston would certainly be a risky move in many regards, but the chance to replace him with arguably the best quarterback of all time would likely be too much to pass up. Brady would instantly make Tampa Bay a must-see team on a weekly basis, driving ticket sales up and boosting their national profile.

It's still just buzz and rumors at this point, but if Brady indeed hits the open market, don't be surprised if the Bucs end up right in the thick of the sweepstakes to bring him to town.