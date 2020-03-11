Bucs Going 'All In' on Tom Brady?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing a seismic decision at the game's most important position this offseason.

Jameis Winston is set to hit free agency after a roller-coaster of a five-year run in Tampa Bay, and barring any last-minute changes, the expectation is that the Bucs will allow the former No. 1 overall pick to hit the open market.

This may come as a surprise to many, considering Winston led the NFL with over 5,100 yards passing last year, becoming just the eighth quarterback in league history to top 5,000 passing yards in a season. He also finished second in the NFL with 33 touchdown passes, trailing only league MVP Lamar Jackson.

Unfortunately, Winston also led the league with 30 interceptions, 10 more than the next-highest number. Seven of his interceptions were returned for touchdowns. So while his big numbers were helpful to the Bucs in many ways, other numbers were too big in a bad way, and the team appears to be hoping for an upgrade this offseason.

Who would be their primary target?

Why, the GOAT, of course.

Tom Brady.

Like Winston, Brady is set to his free agency for the first time in his career, and while it's hard to imagine him in any other uniform, the New England Patriots appear to be in real danger of looking for a new quarterback for the first time in two decades.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times believes Brady is Tampa Bay's dream scenario at quarterback:

It’s true. The franchise that has not reached the postseason in 12 years will do almost anything to land the quarterback who has been to the playoffs for 11 straight seasons and won six Super Bowls. If we reach the legal free-agent tampering period Monday at noon and Brady is behind Door No. 2, Bruce Arians and the Glazer family will try to kick that sucker down for Touchdown Tommy. TB12 for TB’20. This is not hype. It’s hope. This is fact, not fantasy. This is the plan. This is the Bucs’ play.

Stroud rightly points out all the pros Brady could see in terms of playing for the Bucs, including a pair of Pro Bowl wide receivers, an experienced coach known for having success with top quarterbacks, and even the lack of a state income tax.

If the Bucs whiff on Brady, Stroud says Teddy Bridgewater and Philip Rivers would be next on Tampa Bay's wish list.

Yes, ahead of bringing back Winston, who could find himself to be the odd man out in a flooded quarterback market.

Much remains to be seen in the coming days, but if all of these quarterbacks indeed hit the open market, don't be surprised if Tampa Bay's plan plays out exactly like Stroud predicts.