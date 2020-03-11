AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Bucs Going 'All In' on Tom Brady?

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing a seismic decision at the game's most important position this offseason.

Jameis Winston is set to hit free agency after a roller-coaster of a five-year run in Tampa Bay, and barring any last-minute changes, the expectation is that the Bucs will allow the former No. 1 overall pick to hit the open market.

This may come as a surprise to many, considering Winston led the NFL with over 5,100 yards passing last year, becoming just the eighth quarterback in league history to top 5,000 passing yards in a season. He also finished second in the NFL with 33 touchdown passes, trailing only league MVP Lamar Jackson.

Unfortunately, Winston also led the league with 30 interceptions, 10 more than the next-highest number. Seven of his interceptions were returned for touchdowns. So while his big numbers were helpful to the Bucs in many ways, other numbers were too big in a bad way, and the team appears to be hoping for an upgrade this offseason.

Who would be their primary target?

Why, the GOAT, of course.

Tom Brady.

Like Winston, Brady is set to his free agency for the first time in his career, and while it's hard to imagine him in any other uniform, the New England Patriots appear to be in real danger of looking for a new quarterback for the first time in two decades.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times believes Brady is Tampa Bay's dream scenario at quarterback:

It’s true. The franchise that has not reached the postseason in 12 years will do almost anything to land the quarterback who has been to the playoffs for 11 straight seasons and won six Super Bowls.

If we reach the legal free-agent tampering period Monday at noon and Brady is behind Door No. 2, Bruce Arians and the Glazer family will try to kick that sucker down for Touchdown Tommy.

TB12 for TB’20.

This is not hype. It’s hope. This is fact, not fantasy. This is the plan. This is the Bucs’ play.

Stroud rightly points out all the pros Brady could see in terms of playing for the Bucs, including a pair of Pro Bowl wide receivers, an experienced coach known for having success with top quarterbacks, and even the lack of a state income tax.

If the Bucs whiff on Brady, Stroud says Teddy Bridgewater and Philip Rivers would be next on Tampa Bay's wish list.

Yes, ahead of bringing back Winston, who could find himself to be the odd man out in a flooded quarterback market. 

Much remains to be seen in the coming days, but if all of these quarterbacks indeed hit the open market, don't be surprised if Tampa Bay's plan plays out exactly like Stroud predicts.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Full List of Bucs' Picks in the 2020 NFL Draft

See where Tampa Bay will be picking across all seven rounds of this year's draft.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Surprise Landing Spots for Top QBs

One recent first-round projection has some intriguing destinations for some of this year's top quarterback prospects.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Awarded 4th Round Compensatory Pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay gets an extra pick for losing a high-priced free agent last offseason.

Luke Easterling

How Much Would the Bucs Offer Tom Brady, and Would it Be Enough?

ESPN presents a handful of potential offers for the free-agent QB, including what the Bucs could bring to the table.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Draft: 10 RB Targets for Bucs

The Bucs should be looking for an upgrade at running back in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Which QB Prospect Tumbles to 3rd Round?

One of this year's more talented passers takes a big fall down the draft board in this projection.

Luke Easterling

Buc of the Day: LB Hardy Nickerson

Get to know Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Hardy Nickerson.

J. Kanno

Who Would Bucs Take in Redo of 2017 NFL Draft?

If the Bucs got a second chance to make their 2017 first-round pick, who would they select?

Luke Easterling

Buc of the Day: CB Brian Kelly

Get to know former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brian Kelly.

J. Kanno

Bucs Add Former Safety to Coaching Staff

Tampa Bay is bringing back a familiar face, but this time he'll be on the sidelines.

Luke Easterling