NFL Free Agency Tracker: Where Have Former Bucs Landed?

The first wave of NFL free agency has passed, and some key contributors from last year's Tampa Bay Buccaneers team have found themselves new homes.

Here's a running list of which former Bucs have landed with new teams:

Perriman is the biggest loss for the Bucs, considering his strong finish to the 2019 season after both Chris Godwin and Mike Evans were sidelined with hamstring injuries. He became the team's No. 1 WR by default, and delivered with strong production down the stretch.

Nassib is a significant loss for the defense, but after placing the franchise tag on NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett and bringing back Jason Pierre-Paul on a more expensive deal than he had last year, it was unlikely the Bucs could afford to retain Nassib.

Barber was beat out by Ronald Jones II for the starting running back job in Tampa Bay, btu he'll get a chance to earn quality playing time in a Washington backfield that has been ravaged by injuries in recent years.

Allen was a valuable depth piece for Tampa Bay's top-ranked rushing defense, and a key leader in the locker room. He'll be a perfect fit in New England, and his absence will create a void for the Bucs.

Two names noticeably absent from that list are quarterback Jameis Winston and defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh. There's still a chance Suh could be re-signed in Tampa Bay, but Winston is still looking for the best fit for him among the few options left where he could be a backup with a chance to challenge for a starting job.