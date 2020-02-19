4 Under-the-Radar Free Agents Bucs Could Target

Free agency is just a month away, and though the rumors of big moves are flying like Jameis Winston's passes, it's easy to forget that the majority of moves made after March 18 will be small deals for role players. No doubt, the Buccaneers will be players in this under-market of free agents this year.

While they have the fourth-most cap space in the league, they have their own big money free agents to re-sign, like NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett, possibly Jason Pierre-Paul and, well, some starting quarterback, Jameis Winston or not.

Barrett's deal is likely to exceed the four-year, $66 million Za'Darius Smith got last year. At minimum, the Bucs could franchise tag Winston to the tune of $27 million but could pay over $30 million per year for a long-term contract to a starting QB.

After addressing those major pieces, the Bucs will have to fill in holes on the roster a bit more economically. Several rotational players among the front seven are set to become free agents, including Pierre-Paul, Carl Nassib, Ndamukong Suh and Beau Allen. They also need more depth at wide receiver and help generally on special teams.

Here are four under-the-radar free agents the Bucs could target during free agency this year:

WR Paul Richardson

The Bucs might have the best starting wide receiver duo in the NFL in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The cast behind them, on the other hand, could use some help. Breshad Perriman was a low-key free agent signing for Tampa Bay last year who started slow but came on in a big way down the stretch, catching 25 passes for 506 yards and five touchdowns in the last five games.

With Perriman possibly signing elsewhere thanks to his explosive finish, the Bucs will need to find another secondary deep threat to replace him. Former Washington WR Paul Richardson potentially fits the bill.

Woefully misused by Washington, Richardson made his name as a mid-range to deep threat in Seattle, particularly in 2017. He was especially effective as an early-down chain mover, with 37.5 percent of his targets coming in first-and-10 scenarios while averaging 13.7 yards per target.

Richardson's injury history and his general lack of production since leaving Seattle makes him a riskier player to sign for more than one-year deal, but it will also make him a cheaper buy. He is unlikely to command another five-year, $40 million contract that he got from former Washington general manager Bruce Allen.

Like Perriman, Richardson would have an opportunity to resurrect his career in Tampa Bay if signed. In return, he could serve another deep threat in Bruce Arians' vertical offense.

DL Andrew Billings

There is a strong possibility the Bucs will not be able to re-sign all of their free agent defensive linemen this offseason. As a key element of the Bucs vastly improved defense was depth on the defensive front, the Bucs will have to add additional pieces from other sources.

One player that could fit in defensive coordinator Todd Bowles offense is Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Andrew Billings. At 328 pounds, Billings is a walking mountain of a man who can occupy and control offensive linemen.

Because Billings is not known for his pass-rush production, he is unlikely to garner the same kind of attention as fellow free agent tackles like Chris Jones. However, he could be a monster in Bowles' defense. His speed off the ball, absurdly strong hands and explosiveness made him a wrecker both against the run and the pass with the Bengals.

If the Bucs lose Suh and Allen, Billings would be a more than adequate replacement and a complementary piece to rising star DT Vita Vea.

DE Emmanuel Ogbah

With Barrett, Pierre-Paul and Nassib all facing free agency, the Bucs have no choice to explore possible replacements for one if not all of them. One potentially underlooked option is Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.

The former second-round pick has produced modestly as a pass-rusher since entering the league in 2016, recording 18 sacks. He played a largely rotational role for Kansas City last year but still managed to collect 5.5 sacks and 14 pressures before he went on injured reserve with a torn pectoral after Week 10. Before his injury, he was a formidable piece to the Chiefs' pass-rush:

Ogbah would not be able to replace the likes of Barrett or Pierre-Paul, but he might be a pass-rush upgrade over Carl Nassib, who recorded six sacks and 17 pressures in four more games.

S Miles Killebrew

Why would the Bucs need a safety who played just 87 defensive snaps in the past two years? The answer is easy: special teams.

Tampa Bay's special teams have not been good for while, and the arrival of Bruce Arians did little to change the paradigm. The Bucs have just one special teams ace, cornerback Ryan Smith, who is due to become a free agent this year.

Killebrew may not have made much impact in the Detroit secondary, but he was a monster on special teams. He recorded 15 special teams tackles per TeamRankings.com, fourth-most in the league and an indication of his nose for finding the ball after it has left someone's foot.

Because Killebrew offers little more than depth at safety, his value comes almost entirely as a special teams ace, but the Bucs need help badly in both kick and punt coverage. A small deal for the former Lion might be what Tampa's special teams needs.