AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Warren Sapp Makes Hall of Fame Case for John Lynch

Luke Easterling

The legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense of the early 2000s already boasts two Hall of Famers in Warren Sapp and Derrick Brooks, and could add a third this weekend.

John Lynch is a finalist for the seventh straight year, and is hoping for good news even before his San Francisco 49ers (Lynch is now their general manager) take the field for the Super Bowl.

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, former teammate and current Gold Jacket owner Warren Sapp stated his case for Lynch to join himself, Brooks and the legendary Lee Roy Selmon in Canton to represent the Bucs.

His case for Lynch starts around the 3:40 mark:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should Bucs Give Jameis Winston One More Season?

Former Bucs QB says his old team should give former No. 1 pick one more shot.

Luke Easterling

2019 Bucs in Review: Wide Receiver

A closer look at how the Bucs' wide receivers performed in 2019.

J. Kanno

2020 NFL Mock Draft: 7-Round, Post-Senior Bowl Projections for Bucs

An updated look at how all seven rounds of the 2020 NFL draft could shake out for the Bucs.

Luke Easterling

by

johnnydean

See Which Former Bucs Made XFL Rosters

The new spring football league begins play soon, and Bucs fans will recognize a few names.

Luke Easterling

by

johnnydean

Current, Former Bucs React to Tragic Deaths of Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna

Bucs legends and current players alike were shocked by Sunday's tragic news.

Luke Easterling

Shaq Barrett: Bucs Still Believe in Jameis Winston, 'Crazy as it Sounds'

NFL sack king says he wants Winston back as his QB in 2020.

Luke Easterling

by

Johnny Football

Learn from the best. https://twitter.com/CarmieV/status/1221149007222857730

Luke Easterling

Some love for Ryan Jensen's relentless play in 2019. https://twitter.com/BrandonThornNFL/status/1220407610853285892

Luke Easterling

by

johnnydean

Shaq Barrett and his boys competing in a cake decorating contest. https://twitter.com/Buccaneers/status/1220460803796754444

Luke Easterling

Happy Birthday, Lavonte. https://twitter.com/Buccaneers/status/1220473785230512128

Luke Easterling