Warren Sapp Makes Hall of Fame Case for John Lynch

The legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense of the early 2000s already boasts two Hall of Famers in Warren Sapp and Derrick Brooks, and could add a third this weekend.

John Lynch is a finalist for the seventh straight year, and is hoping for good news even before his San Francisco 49ers (Lynch is now their general manager) take the field for the Super Bowl.

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, former teammate and current Gold Jacket owner Warren Sapp stated his case for Lynch to join himself, Brooks and the legendary Lee Roy Selmon in Canton to represent the Bucs.

His case for Lynch starts around the 3:40 mark: