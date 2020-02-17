WATCH: Bucs' Top Offensive Highlights of 2019

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have had yet another losing season in 2019, but it wasn't without plenty of exciting moments, especially from the offense.

The Bucs put two wide receivers in the Pro Bowl (Mike Evans, Chris Godwin), and featured the NFL's leading passer (Jameis Winston). There were plenty of forgettable moments in terms of turnovers and mistakes, but this was one of the most electrifying offensive units in all of the NFL last season.

Take a quick walk down memory lane with this awesome highlight reel of Tampa Bay's best offensive plays from the 2019 season: