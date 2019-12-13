Bucs Maven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Bucs Injury Report: Will Jameis Winston Play vs. Lions?

Luke Easterling

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for their final road trip of the 2019 season, they're hoping they'll have their starting quarterback in the lineup.

Jameis Winston suffered a broken right thumb on his throwing hand in last week's 38-35 comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, and though he was still limited in Thursday's practice, he graduated from throwing nothing on Wednesday to throwing tennis balls during individual drills.

That may not seem like much, but it's a small step in the right direction for Winston, who could try to throw on Friday before the Bucs make the trip north.

More good news for the Bucs? Starting right guard Alex Cappa returned to full participation Thursday. 

Wide receiver Mike Evans was held out of practice, which shouldn't come as a surprise after head coach Bruce Arians considered him "highly doubtful" for Sunday's game after the hamstring injury he suffered last week.

Check out the team's full injury report from Thursday:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bucs' 2019 Draft Class Rookies No More

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay has gotten significant contributions from nearly every player they drafted in April.

Mike Evans to Miss Rest of 2019 Season

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay's star receiver is expected to be shut down for the final three games of the year.

Mike Evans Nominated for NFL Honor

Luke Easterling

Evans is Tampa Bay's nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Bucs' Stars Spend Off Day Bringing Holiday Cheer

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay's Mike Evans, Jameis Winston and Lavonte David are making an impact in their community this holiday season.

Why 'Gunslinging' Won't Save Jameis Winston

J. Kanno

Bucs quarterback known for making big plays, both for his team and the opponent.

Bucs Injury Report: Big Names Missing, Limited

Luke Easterling

The Bucs were without two key offensive players Wednesday, while another was limited in practice.

Top Highlights from Bucs' 38-35 Win Over Colts

Luke Easterling

See all the big plays from Tampa Bay's dramatic comeback win in Week 14.

Matt Gay Making Strong Case to Break Bucs' Kicking Curse

J. Kanno

Tampa Bay rookie is putting together a strong rookie season amid the ghosts of kickers past.

Jameis Winston (Broken Thumb) Expected to Play Week 15

Luke Easterling

After getting a second opinion on the injury, Bucs quarterback is expected to play through a broken bone on his throwing hand.

Luke Easterling

Mike Evans goes 61 yards for the score, but he pulls up with an injury in the end zone.