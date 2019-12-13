Bucs Injury Report: Will Jameis Winston Play vs. Lions?

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for their final road trip of the 2019 season, they're hoping they'll have their starting quarterback in the lineup.

Jameis Winston suffered a broken right thumb on his throwing hand in last week's 38-35 comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, and though he was still limited in Thursday's practice, he graduated from throwing nothing on Wednesday to throwing tennis balls during individual drills.

That may not seem like much, but it's a small step in the right direction for Winston, who could try to throw on Friday before the Bucs make the trip north.

More good news for the Bucs? Starting right guard Alex Cappa returned to full participation Thursday.

Wide receiver Mike Evans was held out of practice, which shouldn't come as a surprise after head coach Bruce Arians considered him "highly doubtful" for Sunday's game after the hamstring injury he suffered last week.

Check out the team's full injury report from Thursday: