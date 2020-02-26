AllBucs
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Bucs Trade Up for Top QB

Luke Easterling

The action is just getting started at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, and with rumors already flying in every direction, mock drafts are starting to take notice and project some big moves in the early picks of the 2020 NFL draft.

The latest projection from CBS Sports has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers making one of those blockbuster trades, moving up from No. 14 overall to No. 9 overall in a swap with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Their target? Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

R.J. White of CBS Sports explains the move:

The Bucs pair the No. 76 pick with No. 14 to move into this spot for Herbert, boxing out other potential suitors for the Oregon quarterback. He should be a great fit for Bruce Arians' vertical passing game.

It's hard to argue with the logic here, as the Bucs have been non-committal on Jameis Winston's future all offseason long so far. Especially if they were able to make a five-slot jump into the top 10 for one of this year's best quarterback prospects, giving up just a third-round pick in the process, this would be a huge win for Tampa Bay.

The Las Vegas Raiders also make a big jump into the top 10, targeting Clemson defensive weapon Isaiah Simmons at No. 7 overall after swapping picks with the Carolina Panthers. The Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles also make trades, but for non-quarterbacks, while this mock has the Indianapolis Colts trading back into the first round to land a young passer of their own in Utah State's Jordan Love.

To check out the full first-round projection at CBS Sports, which is loaded with even more trades, click here.

News

