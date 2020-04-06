2020 NFL Mock Draft: Big Surprises in Top 5, Bucs Protect Tom Brady

Nearly two weeks remain until the 2020 NFL Draft, but mock drafts are still flooding in from every direction.

The latest first-round projection from CBS Sports, a live exercise by various experts, has four quarterbacks going in the top five picks, thanks in part to a pair of blockbuster trades.

This mock has the Los Angeles Chargers trading up with the Detroit Lions to land Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa at No. 3 overall, while the Jacksonville Jaguars jump up to No. 4 overall for Oregon's Justin Herbert.

That leaves the Miami Dolphins sitting at No. 5 overall with three quarterbacks already off the board, and they make it four in the top five by taking Utah State's Jordan Love.

If that scenario plays out, it would be a huge letdown for Dolphins fans, and a big surprise to the entire league. That said, teams are used to having to pay a premium and trade up for top quarterback prospects on draft day, so it shouldn't come as that big of a shock.

This development also pushes other prospects down the board, something that benefits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 14 overall. In this mock, they're able to land Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills, who would be the perfect fit at right tackle opposite Donovan Smith.

This year's draft features four blue-chip offensive tackle prospects, and if the Bucs are able to land any of them without trading up, it would be considered a huge win for a team hoping to give Tom Brady all the help he needs to make them a contender.

