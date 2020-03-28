2020 NFL Mock Draft: Updated 7-Round Projections for Bucs

We're less than a month away from the 2020 NFL Draft, and this year's event will be key for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as they try to add the finishing touches to a roster that can contend for the playoffs with Tom Brady on board.

Here's an updated look at how things could shake out for the Bucs at every pick:

1st Round - OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Tampa Bay's ideal scenario would be landing one of this year's top four offensive tackle prospects. Thomas may not have the elite athleticism or upside of others in this class, but he's the most polished and pro-ready of the bunch. He would be an immediate upgrade at right tackle, and is talented enough to even challenge Donovan Smith on the left side.

2nd Round - DL Ross Blacklock, TCU

The entire front seven is back from last season, but with Ndamukong Suh getting older and playing on another one-year deal, finding a blue-chip prospect to develop behind him should be a priority for the Bucs. Blacklock is a dominant, disruptive force who could make an immediate impact as a rotational player before taking over a starting role down the road.

3rd Round - QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

The Bucs need to balance building around Tom Brady for the present with their need to plan for life after he's gone. Hurts made huge leaps as a passer between leaving Alabama and lighting it up for the Sooners, and he'd be the perfect pick to sit behind Brady and learn for a couple of years. His leadership and intangibles would be a quality addition to the locker room from Day 1.

4th Round - RB Antonio Gibson, Memphis

Bruce Arians told us this week that finding a pass-catching back is a top priority this offseason, and the draft is their most likely avenue for finding that player. Gibson played both receiver and running back for the Tigers, as well as returning kicks. He's an explosive playmaker with the versatility to be a dangerous weapon, no matter where he lines up.

4th Round (compensatory) - WR John Hightower, Boise State

Breshad Perriman is gone, and while the Bucs still have some young receivers fighting for the No. 3 spot, the Bucs should still take advantage of this year's extremely deep class of pass-catchers. Hightower has all the skills to quickly become a starter on the outside, while also contributing big plays in the return game.

5th Round - S Khaleke Hudson, Michigan

Injuries have ravaged Tampa Bay's safety group in recent years, making depth a big need heading into this draft. Much like Jordan Whitehead, Hudson is an undersized but athletic and physical defender who loves to mix it up in the box. He'd make an instant impact on special teams, and has the talent to fill in as a spot starter if anyone gets banged up.

6th Round - OL Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson

The biggest need along the offensive line was addressed in the first round, but finding young depth to strengthen the entire unit should also be high on Tampa Bay's to-do list. Anchrum's skill set should allow him to play either tackle or guard, and he's been battle-tested against some of the best talent in the country.