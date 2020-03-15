2020 NFL Mock Draft: Who Replaces Tom Brady in 1st Round?

The biggest story heading into NFL free agency this year is the future of Tom Brady, who may be playing for a new team for the first time in two decades.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been at the heart of that debate, as they figure to be one of a handful of teams making a hard sell to the six-time Super Bowl champion to be their new franchise quarterback, at least of the present.

But if Brady indeed leaves New England, will the Patriots look to free agency to replace him with a veteran? Or will they use their first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft on a quarterback of the future?

The latter scenario is what plays out in the latest 2020 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports, which has the Patriots spending the No. 23 overall pick in this year's draft on Washington quarterback Jacob Eason:

Operating under the possibility that Tom Brady signs with either Tampa Bay or Tennessee, it makes sense that New England would broach the idea of taking a quarterback in the first round. They have Jarrett Stidham on the roster but only the organization knows whether he could be a long-term solution.

Eason has been mocked to the Bucs on occasion, as well, thanks to his impressive arm strength and other impressive physical tools. He would be a strong fit for Bruce Arians' vertical attack in Tampa Bay, but would also be an intriguing long-term solution for New England, should Brady head elsewhere this offseason.

Nine picks prior, this projection has Tampa Bay restocking their cupboard of pass rushers, opting for LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson at No. 14 overall:

Tampa Bay would love to take an offensive tackle but Chaisson is the best value. The Buccaneers can potentially take an offensive tackle on Day 2. A rookie quarterback does not seem likely for them.

This pick makes plenty of sense for the Bucs, especially considering that all of the top four offensive tackles were off the board in this scenario. Depending on which of their impending free agents Tampa Bay is able to retain along the defensive line, South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw would also warrant strong consideration if the draft fell this way.

To check out the full first-round projection at CBS Sports, click here.