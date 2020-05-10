Mike Evans Pens Heartfelt Mother's Day Letter

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans overcame plenty of adversity on his road to becoming one of the best players in the NFL, and he has his mom to thank for much of that.

For Mother's Day, Evans wrote a heartfelt letter to his own mother, Heather Kilgore, as well as his wife, Ashli, and all of the mothers out there.

A mom is a pivotal person in your life. Somebody that you most likely will need if you want to become successful. Somebody to show you the way. Show you how to be a good human being. Show you how to work hard. Mom is everything.

Evans praises his own mother for the sacrifices she made for him and his siblings growing up, making sure they were taken care of no matter what. He praises Ashli for being a wonderful mother to their two children, and shouting out all the moms working hard every day to make the lives of their children the best they can be.

Check out Evans' letter in full at Buccaneers.com.