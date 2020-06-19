AllBucs
Bucs Assistant Coach Tests Positive for COVID-19

Luke Easterling

As the NFL world hopes and prepares for the 2020 season, positive COVID-19 test results have started popping up for multiple teams, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now among them.

One of the Bucs' assistant coaches has tested positive, and two others have been quarantined, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

The Athletic's Greg Auman is also confirming Schefter's report: 

AllBucs has reached out to the Bucs to confirm the report, and we'll update this story as soon as we receive a response.

This report comes on the heels of news that multiple members of the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans have also tested positive. The NFL is still planning to have their 2020 season, in full and on schedule, despite the current pandemic.

