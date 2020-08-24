Bucs Sign Former Cardinals OL A.Q. Shipley

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolstered their offensive line depth this week, signing former Arizona Cardinals center A.Q. Shipley (via ESPN's Adam Schefter):

Shipley spent the last five seasons in Arizona, playing under Bucs head coach Bruce Arians from 2015 to 2017. He started all 16 games in 2016, 2017 and 2019, missing the 2018 season with a torn ACL.

Shipley is an experienced veteran with familiarity with Arians' offense. He significantly improves Tampa's offensive line depth and brings additional leadership to the group. While the Bucs will not want to see him start this year, Shipley is solid insurance in case starting center Ryan Jensen misses any time this season.