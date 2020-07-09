AllBucs
NFL, NFLPA Discussing Plan for Players to Opt Out of 2020 Season

Luke Easterling

Training camps are set to open later this month, but the NFL is already planning for the eventuality that some players may choose to opt out of the 2020 season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league and the NFLPA are discussing a plan for players who would prefer to sit out this season due to health and safety concerns related to the current health crisis, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:

Pelissero says players will likely have a deadline by which they would have to inform the league of their decision to opt out of the 2020 season:

My understanding is both the union and the league intend to have an opt-out for players who have either a pre-existing condition, family (members) with pre-existing conditions, just general concerns over COVID-19, would not want to play this season. General managers were told on a call earlier this week there would be a specific date by which players would need to opt-out. That date is still to be determined.

Other professional sports have already seen players deciding to opt out of their 2020 seasons, including Major League Baseball and the NBA. Don't be surprised if the same thing happens to a certain degree in the NFL, even if the league is able to play a full regular season.

